CeMM scientists develop new method by integrating CRISPR genome editing with single-cell sequencing
Genome editing using CRISPR/Cas9 "gene scissors" is a powerful tool for biological discovery and for identifying novel drug targets. In pooled CRISPR screens, a large number of cells are edited simultaneously using CRISPR guide-RNAs against thousands of different genes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Many With Mental Illness Miss Out on HIV Tests
|1 hr
|Daisysummer
|1
|HIV positive gay man need other gay friends and... (Jul '15)
|9 hr
|Joe
|9
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|15 hr
|Willy
|2,203
|Muslim seeking Muslimah (Dec '14)
|15 hr
|Habibty
|5
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Thu
|christalK
|57
|why is it so hard to find hiv positive men (34-... (Aug '15)
|Thu
|joypinto
|46
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Wed
|joypinto
|185
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC