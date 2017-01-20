CDC guidelines for HIV prevention reg...

CDC guidelines for HIV prevention regimen may not go far enough, study suggests

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Newswise

A new study from the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health suggests modifying federal health guidelines related to the use of pre-exposure prophylaxis to prevent HIV transmission because current standards could miss some people who should be on it. Pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, is a measure that has proven to be highly effective in preventing HIV transmission during unprotected sex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
i want a love positive white girl 19 min kane 3
Im single looking for relationship and friends (Apr '15) 15 hr Whiteboy 33
News Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09) Mon Something went wrong 1,397
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Mon whetilady 53
why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12) Sun Fowzia 199
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Sun manthabeleng 2,199
HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15) Sun manthabeleng 15
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,708 • Total comments across all topics: 277,772,050

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC