CDC guidelines for HIV prevention regimen may not go far enough, study suggests
A new study from the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health suggests modifying federal health guidelines related to the use of pre-exposure prophylaxis to prevent HIV transmission because current standards could miss some people who should be on it. Pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, is a measure that has proven to be highly effective in preventing HIV transmission during unprotected sex.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i want a love positive white girl
|19 min
|kane
|3
|Im single looking for relationship and friends (Apr '15)
|15 hr
|Whiteboy
|33
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|Mon
|Something went wrong
|1,397
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Mon
|whetilady
|53
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Sun
|Fowzia
|199
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Sun
|manthabeleng
|2,199
|HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15)
|Sun
|manthabeleng
|15
