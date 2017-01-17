Can California End AIDS Without the Affordable Care Act?
California and many other states are making real progress toward ending the AIDS epidemic. But if President-elect Trump and Republicans in Congress repeal the Affordable Care Act, California could be forced to scale back expansion of its Medi-Cal program and shut down the state's health care exchange, making the goal of an AIDS-free generation harder if not impossible to reach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Advocate.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|9 hr
|The Worlds Bigges...
|1,434
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|15 hr
|Lifedeserver
|55
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|15 hr
|Lifedeserver
|155
|finding someone
|16 hr
|Lifedeserver
|7
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|17 hr
|Talisha
|183
|HIV black man open to Love
|Mon
|Talisha
|30
|why is it so hard to find hiv positive men (34-... (Aug '15)
|Mon
|Talisha
|43
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC