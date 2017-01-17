Can California End AIDS Without the A...

Can California End AIDS Without the Affordable Care Act?

California and many other states are making real progress toward ending the AIDS epidemic. But if President-elect Trump and Republicans in Congress repeal the Affordable Care Act, California could be forced to scale back expansion of its Medi-Cal program and shut down the state's health care exchange, making the goal of an AIDS-free generation harder if not impossible to reach.

