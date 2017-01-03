Blacks on HIV Treatment Have Higher Rates of Illnesses Linked to Heart Disease
African-Americans receiving antiretroviral treatment for HIV have higher rates of health conditions associated with cardiovascular disease , aidsmap reports. Compared with their non-Black peers, they have higher rates of diabetes, chronic kidney disease and high blood pressure.
