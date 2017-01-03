Bill and Melinda Gates have invested ...

Bill and Melinda Gates have invested $140 million in new PrEp pump device

Massachusetts-based pharmaceutical company Intarcia Therapeutics is moving forward with plans to market a subcutaneous device that would deliver a daily dose of the anti-retroviral medicine. They've just secured $206 million in funding to better research the mini-osmotic pump; a tiny implant that is inserted beneath the skin in order to treat chronic illnesses like HIV and Type II diabetes.

