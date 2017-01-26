Bill allows research, transplants wit...

Bill allows research, transplants with HIV-positive organs

Read more: Washington Times

The state Senate has approved a bill that allows people who are HIV positive to donate organs for research or transplantation. The bill provides for research or transplantation of organs and other anatomical gifts as authorized under federal law among donors who have tested positive for exposure to HIV and intended recipients who also have tested positive for exposure to HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

