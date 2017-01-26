Army week activities kick off

Army week activities kick off

Launching the Army Tarehe Sita week, at the ministry headquarters in Mbuya, Kampala on Friday, sections of MPs from Lango sub region disagreed with some of the proposed activities ahead of the celebrations. The celebrations will be held in Apac District.

