Ageing HIV population facing a social care - timebomb'
A report released today has revealed that currently one in three people living with HIV are over 50, compared to one in five in 2011. Uncharted Territory, the Terrence Higgins Trust report, captures how underprepared the social care sector is for an aging population of people who are HIV positive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gay Times.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why is it so hard to find hiv positive men (34-... (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|joypinto
|46
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|2 hr
|joypinto
|2,201
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|2 hr
|joypinto
|185
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|5 hr
|lady veronica
|56
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|22 hr
|Cops are degenerates
|1,437
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Tue
|Lifedeserver
|155
|finding someone
|Tue
|Lifedeserver
|7
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC