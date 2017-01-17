Ageing HIV population facing a social...

Ageing HIV population facing a social care - timebomb'

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Gay Times

A report released today has revealed that currently one in three people living with HIV are over 50, compared to one in five in 2011. Uncharted Territory, the Terrence Higgins Trust report, captures how underprepared the social care sector is for an aging population of people who are HIV positive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gay Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why is it so hard to find hiv positive men (34-... (Aug '15) 1 hr joypinto 46
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 2 hr joypinto 2,201
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) 2 hr joypinto 185
looking for a partner (Apr '16) 5 hr lady veronica 56
News Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09) 22 hr Cops are degenerates 1,437
Looking for partner (Jul '16) Tue Lifedeserver 155
finding someone Tue Lifedeserver 7
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,778 • Total comments across all topics: 278,045,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC