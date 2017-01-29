Africa should take destiny into own hands - Diplomat
The Country Director of UNAIDS, Mr Girmay Hailey, has urged African countries to stand on their own feet in solving their challenges instead of seeking foreign donor support at all times. He said a clear focus on good policy formulation by African leaders for instance could turn things around and provide them with enough resources to take their destiny into their own hands.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|14 min
|Positive tessym
|2,230
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|33 min
|Maref
|163
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Sat
|Taste8282
|1
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Sat
|johan
|190
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|Sat
|Lolo
|9
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Sat
|Lolo
|62
|love and friends hiv girls and boys
|Jan 27
|abigel
|2
