Africa: How Africa Can Perform Better in Development Goals
The aim of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals is to transform lives around the world over the next 13 years. The 2030 agenda includes commitments to 17 goals and 169 targets in tackling sustainable development challenges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|36 min
|kane
|152
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|6 hr
|The Worlds Bigges...
|1,431
|HIV black man open to Love
|16 hr
|Talisha
|30
|why is it so hard to find hiv positive men (34-... (Aug '15)
|16 hr
|Talisha
|43
|Older gentlemen in my 50s looking for companion...
|16 hr
|Talisha
|10
|Im single looking for relationship and friends (Apr '15)
|16 hr
|Talisha
|39
|Ugandan HIV positive straight singles. (Jun '15)
|Sun
|reallove76
|45
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC