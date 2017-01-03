Abuse of transgender Indians begins in early childhood
From her troubled teenage years to being a social activist working for the rights of the transgender community, Sharmila , 44, has come a long way. But the journey has not been easy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|4 hr
|Blkstar612
|2,197
|Looking for partner
|15 hr
|Cici
|133
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|16 hr
|Jibril1973
|195
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|19 hr
|Micheal
|47
|Im single looking for relationship and friends (Apr '15)
|20 hr
|Undisclosed female
|31
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|22 hr
|Wegmah
|7
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Thu
|angelice
|173
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC