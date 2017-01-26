Abnormal antibody levels in intestine may promote inflammation in people with HIV-1

In people infected with HIV-1 virus, immune system cells in the intestinal tract may be unable to produce certain antibodies at the levels necessary to keep bacterial material from entering the bloodstream, according to a new study in PLOS Pathogens . HIV-1 virus is known to cause extensive intestinal tract damage, allowing whole bacteria and tiny pieces of microbes living in the intestines to enter the bloodstream and activate the immune system.

