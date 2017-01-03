A Sweet Legacy
While looking through Louisville's elite, one would be hard-pressed to find an individual who has done more for HIV/AIDS awareness, research and treatment in this city than Craig Scherman. He is currently retired, but Scherman brings a lifetime of experience serving on the respective boards of Rotary Club of Louisville, Kosair Charities and countless other organizations.
