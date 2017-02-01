750 new HIV cases reported in December

ANOTHER 750 new human immunodeficiency virus cases were reported among Philippine residents in December 2016, the Department of Health said. Based on the latest HIV and AIDS Registry of the Philippines report of the DOH, a total of 750 new HIV cases were reported, including 72 full-blown AIDS cases as well as 37 deaths.

