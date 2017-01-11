56 persons with full-blown Aids recor...

56 persons with full-blown Aids recorded in Davao: Report

THE Human Immunodeficiency Virus-Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome cases in Davao City reached to 401 from January to November 2016, the Reproductive Health and Wellness Center reported. RHWC head Dr. Jordana Ramiterre said the December 2016 record has yet to be determined after reports from health centers and hospitals are submitted.

