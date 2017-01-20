2017 HIV/AIDS Awareness Days

2017 HIV/AIDS Awareness Days

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: POZ

The Centers for Disease and Control Prevention reports that African Americans are the group most affected by HIV/AIDS in the United States. Since 1999, NBHAAD has called on African Americans to set aside the stigma, fear and negative perceptions about HIV testing to find out their status.

Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Im single looking for relationship and friends (Apr '15) 9 hr Whiteboy 33
News Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09) 17 hr Something went wrong 1,397
looking for a partner (Apr '16) 17 hr whetilady 53
why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12) Sun Fowzia 199
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Sun manthabeleng 2,199
HIV positive man looking for heterosexual posit... (Jul '15) Sun manthabeleng 15
Looking for partner Sat Davidfeels 134
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,070 • Total comments across all topics: 277,765,130

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC