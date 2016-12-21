You Can Help End HIV by Participating in This Injectable PrEP Study

If you're an HIV-negative gay/bi man or trans woman who has had bottomed bareback sex, more than five sex partners , used narcotic stimulants or had gonorrhea, chlamydia or syphilis in the last six months, congratulations! You may be eligible to join an injectable PrEP study . The Glasko Smith-Kline-owned HIV research company ViiV Healthcare just announced phase three of their worldwide study involving over 4,500 people in 40 sites in North and South America, Asia and Africa.

