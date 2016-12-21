Warning Issued by Thailand About HIV in Canned Food?
Age-old rumors about viral contamination of food evolved into a claim that HIV is present in canned food from Thailand. Emergency notification: Do NOT eat canned food especially those canned fruits manufactured in Thailand.
