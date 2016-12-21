Two-Drug HIV Regimen Shows Promise in Late-Stage Trials

Two phase 3 studies designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of switching virologically suppressed patients from a three- or four-drug antiretroviral regimen to the two-drug regimen of rilpivirine and dolutegravir have met the primary endpoint of noninferiority at week 48. In both studies, the subjects achieved plasma human immunodeficiency virus-1 RNA levels of less than 50 copies/mL. It is expected that regulatory submissions for the investigational two-drug regimen of rilpivirine and dolutegravir as a single tablet will be made in 2017.

