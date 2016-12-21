The strong case for adult circumcision
In a prevention to end the AIDS epidemic by the year 2030. The UN want to have voluntarily medical male circumcision in high HIV incidence areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|7 hr
|chrisiois21
|2,167
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|19 hr
|whetilady
|164
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Fri
|whetilady
|191
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|Fri
|Erika
|46
|A young hiv+ muslim man looking for a muslimah
|Fri
|Zully
|2
|Nairobi Positive singles (Jun '16)
|Dec 17
|serah
|5
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Dec 17
|sean
|39
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC