Sotto hits DOH chief over condom in schools plan
Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto III yesterday threateneed to block Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Rosell Ubial's confirmation at the Commission on Appointments if she pushes through with the planned distribution of condoms to students in 2017. Sotto, in a radio interview, reiterated his opposition to the DOH's plan to teach students aged 15 to 24 years old how to use a condom.
