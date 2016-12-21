Sexually Transmitted Diseases at Reco...

Sexually Transmitted Diseases at Record High on Peninsula

San Mateo County Health System released its Sexually Transmitted Disease and HIV-AIDS Surveillance report. The 2015 summary showed increased rates in gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis cases in the county.

