Sexually Transmitted Diseases at Record High on Peninsula
San Mateo County Health System released its Sexually Transmitted Disease and HIV-AIDS Surveillance report. The 2015 summary showed increased rates in gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis cases in the county.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale Bracknell Forest
|7 min
|desey002
|1
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|7 hr
|thoko5
|168
|Chances? Of having hiv 2.5 years later
|12 hr
|Blue_blues
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|18 hr
|Victor
|2,176
|Muslim seeking Muslimah (Dec '14)
|Thu
|tania
|4
|Looking for partner
|Thu
|Blessing2210
|122
|HIV positive lady looking for love. (Aug '15)
|Thu
|lugui_
|42
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC