Retiring KU professor invented widely used drugs for HIV
There's a high chance you know someone whose life has been saved, extended or improved by a drug invented by University of Kansas professor Valentino "Val" Stella . Stella himself does: A KU colleague and the father of another both used the drug Velcade to treat blood cancer, to name just two.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|2 hr
|Xxx
|2,174
|Muslim seeking Muslimah (Dec '14)
|5 hr
|tania
|4
|Looking for partner
|16 hr
|Blessing2210
|122
|HIV positive lady looking for love. (Aug '15)
|23 hr
|lugui_
|42
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Thu
|babaqim
|167
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|Wed
|Peace Marie
|6
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Dec 23
|whetilady
|190
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC