Prince Harry reveals he's still grappling with death of mother,...

British royal Prince Harry revealed in a new ITV documentary that it took him a long time to come to terms with the death of his mother, the popular and well-loved Princess Diana. "I never really dealt with what had actually happened," the 32-year-old Prince Harry said in the new documentary called "Prince Harry in Africa," which aired on Monday, December 19. "There was a lot of buried emotion and I still didn't even want to think about it," he said.

