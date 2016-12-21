People With Well-Treated HIV Still Have Nearly Double the Risk of Heart Attack
Even when people's HIV is well treated with antiretrovirals , their risk of heart attack is apparently nearly double that of the general population. This risk is likely driven by the chronic inflammatory state to which HIV gives rise, even when the virus is suppressed to undetectable levels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.
