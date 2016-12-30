Over 700 new HIV cases reported in No...

Over 700 new HIV cases reported in November

A total of 758 new cases of the human immunodeficiency virus infection were reported in November, the Department of Health disclosed on Friday, December 30. FILE: Health staff does HIV screening test held at Batasan Social Hugiene Clinic last May 12, 2015 in time for HIV testing Week Observance which runs from May 11 - 15. Manila Bulletin The number of cases, based on the latest HIV/AIDS Registry of the Philippines data, was higher than the 627 recorded in November 2015. "Most [or 96 percent] were male More than half belong to the 25-34-year age group while 29 percent were youth aged 15-24 years," said the DOH report.

