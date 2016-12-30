Over 700 new HIV cases reported in November
A total of 758 new cases of the human immunodeficiency virus infection were reported in November, the Department of Health disclosed on Friday, December 30. FILE: Health staff does HIV screening test held at Batasan Social Hugiene Clinic last May 12, 2015 in time for HIV testing Week Observance which runs from May 11 - 15. Manila Bulletin The number of cases, based on the latest HIV/AIDS Registry of the Philippines data, was higher than the 627 recorded in November 2015. "Most [or 96 percent] were male More than half belong to the 25-34-year age group while 29 percent were youth aged 15-24 years," said the DOH report.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chances? Of having hiv 2.5 years later
|1 hr
|Blue_blues
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|6 hr
|Victor
|2,176
|Muslim seeking Muslimah (Dec '14)
|12 hr
|tania
|4
|Looking for partner
|23 hr
|Blessing2210
|122
|HIV positive lady looking for love. (Aug '15)
|Thu
|lugui_
|42
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Thu
|babaqim
|167
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|Wed
|Peace Marie
|6
