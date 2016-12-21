No Positive Association between Vitamin D Level and Immune Responses...

To assess whether higher 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels are associated with subsequent better immune responses to hepatitis B and Streptococcus pneumoniae vaccination in HIV-infected patients. 25OHD was measured on stored baseline plasma samples from two randomized vaccine trials in HIV-infected adults: the ANRS HB03 VIHVAC B trial and an immunological sub-study of the ANRS 114-PNEUMOVAC trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CiteULike.