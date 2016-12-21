Monterey County finds new needle exchange vendor
Salinas >> After a year and a half without a needle and syringe exchange program, Monterey County will resume the practice, and it won't cost the county any money. Last week, the Board of Supervisors approved under its consent agenda an agreement with Access Support Network to provide needle and syringe exchange services through June 30, 2018.
