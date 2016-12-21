In the heat of the moment: chemsex at sex venues
GAY sex-on-premises venues have emerged as popular places for chemsex hook ups for guys using drugs like ice. They have also emerged as popular venues for chemsex hook ups for guys using drugs like ice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Star Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|10 hr
|GodisGreat
|45
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Dec 19
|Ben
|2,165
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Dec 18
|sthandwa
|162
|Nairobi Positive singles (Jun '16)
|Dec 17
|serah
|5
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Dec 17
|sean
|39
|Looking for partner
|Dec 17
|Anonymous
|118
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|Dec 17
|lifedeserver
|5
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC