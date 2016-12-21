HIV/AIDS deaths in Baton Rouge have risen 1,500 percent since 1980
Death rates from heart disease and lower respiratory disease are higher in certain Louisiana parishes than anywhere else in the United States, according to a major new analysis of county-level death data . The data also show that Louisiana has seen some of the highest increases in deaths relates to HIV/AIDs and nutritional deficiencies nationwide over the last 25 years.
