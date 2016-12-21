Hep C Drug Sovaldi May Interact Harmfully With HIV Drug Viread
Sovaldi is included in the fixed-dose combination hep C regimens Harvoni and Epclusa and is also used in combination with other stand-alone tablets such as Daklinza and Olysio . Viread is included in Truvada , Atripla , Stribild and Complera .
Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for partner
|7 hr
|Blessing2210
|122
|HIV positive lady looking for love. (Aug '15)
|14 hr
|lugui_
|42
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|15 hr
|babaqim
|167
|Its hard to find the right man when you are pos...
|Wed
|Peace Marie
|6
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Dec 27
|Cynthia
|2,173
|Muslim seeking Muslimah (Dec '14)
|Dec 27
|Hannah
|3
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Dec 23
|whetilady
|190
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC