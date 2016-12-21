Half-Assini Hospital records high cases of HIV/AIDs
The Half Assini Government Hospital has so far recorded a total of 119 HIV cases as against 36 cases last year. Mr Kwame Koomson, HIV Data Officer at the Hospital, made this known at Half Assini during a free blood screen exercise organized by Western Regional Network of Association of People Living with HIV .
