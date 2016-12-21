Group in Albany works to eliminate st...

Group in Albany works to eliminate stigma that surrounds HIV

Tuesday Dec 20

A group in Albany is proving that a diagnosis does not define who you are, one fabulous makeover at a time. But on Tuesday, Women 2 Women hosted a makeover event to focus on a disease that carries with it possibly the most shameful stigma: HIV/AIDS.

