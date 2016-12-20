Glaxo drug challenges approach to AIDS treatment

GlaxoSmithKline PLC's ViiV Healthcare announced positive phase-three trial results for its new HIV drug in a dual-drug regimen, supporting the company's audacious bet that it can shift the AIDS treatment orthodoxy away from three-drug combinations. U.K.-based Glaxo said its HIV pill dolutegravir plus Johnson & Johnson's rilpivirine suppressed the virus as well as traditional three- or four-drug combinations in two identical, yearlong trials, each involving around 500 patients.

