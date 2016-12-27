GIANT/MARTINa S recalls Southeastern Mills Biscuit Mix

Following a recall by Southeastern Mills, Inc., GIANT Food Stores, LLC and MARTIN'S Food Markets announced it has removed from sale Southeastern Mills Easy Drop Cheddar Garlic Biscuit Mix due to potential Salmonella contamination. Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.