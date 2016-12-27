GIANT/MARTINa S recalls Southeastern ...

GIANT/MARTINa S recalls Southeastern Mills Biscuit Mix

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Following a recall by Southeastern Mills, Inc., GIANT Food Stores, LLC and MARTIN'S Food Markets announced it has removed from sale Southeastern Mills Easy Drop Cheddar Garlic Biscuit Mix due to potential Salmonella contamination. Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Tue Cynthia 2,173
HIV positive lady looking for love. (Aug '15) Tue dudu 41
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) Tue Raul 166
Muslim seeking Muslimah (Dec '14) Tue Hannah 3
Looking for partner Tue 612area 119
why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12) Dec 23 whetilady 191
HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14) Dec 23 Erika 46
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,879 • Total comments across all topics: 277,402,885

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC