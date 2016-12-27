GIANT/MARTINa S recalls Southeastern Mills Biscuit Mix
Following a recall by Southeastern Mills, Inc., GIANT Food Stores, LLC and MARTIN'S Food Markets announced it has removed from sale Southeastern Mills Easy Drop Cheddar Garlic Biscuit Mix due to potential Salmonella contamination. Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Tue
|Cynthia
|2,173
|HIV positive lady looking for love. (Aug '15)
|Tue
|dudu
|41
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Tue
|Raul
|166
|Muslim seeking Muslimah (Dec '14)
|Tue
|Hannah
|3
|Looking for partner
|Tue
|612area
|119
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Dec 23
|whetilady
|191
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|Dec 23
|Erika
|46
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC