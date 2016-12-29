Gates Foundation in $140m anti-AIDS pact with Boston-based Intarcia
Sign up for the Talking Points newsletter , a recap of the most important business news, delivered fresh each afternoon, Monday through Friday. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is investing $50 million in Boston-based biotech firm Intarcia Therapeutics, and plans to contribute another $90 million to the company in an effort to better prevent HIV in Africa.
