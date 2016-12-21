Fred Hutch's New Evergreen Fund to Ac...

Fred Hutch's New Evergreen Fund to Accelerate Commercialization of Research

SEATTLE, Dec. 22 -- Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center announced its first-ever grants from its newly established Evergreen Fund to spur researchers' efforts to advance bold ideas toward creating or partnering with a commercial entity. A total of $1 million was awarded to eight Fred Hutch research projects ranging from the development of new immunotherapies for cancer to finding new treatments for HIV/AIDS.

