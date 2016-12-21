FDA doublespeak: How the FDA promotes homophobia in the medical world
Since the legalization of same-sex marriage throughout the United States, many gay individuals and allies seem to believe that the government has granted full legal equality. Sadly, this is not truly the case, and the fine print of the recent overturn of a 30-year FDA blood ban from gay and bisexual men truly shows how our system continues to act against LGBT Americans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|17 hr
|chrisiois21
|2,167
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|Sat
|whetilady
|164
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Fri
|whetilady
|191
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|Fri
|Erika
|46
|A young hiv+ muslim man looking for a muslimah
|Fri
|Zully
|2
|Nairobi Positive singles (Jun '16)
|Dec 17
|serah
|5
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Dec 17
|sean
|39
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC