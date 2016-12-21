Dolutegravir + Rilpivirine HIV Mainte...

Dolutegravir + Rilpivirine HIV Maintenance Regimen Looks Good in Phase 3 Studies

Switching to a 2-drug regimen of dolutegravir plus rilpivirine maintained viral suppression among people on successful 3- or 4-drug antiretroviral therapy in a pair of Phase 3 clinical trials, according to an announcement last week from ViiV Healthcare. ViiV's dolutegravir is a potent integrase inhibitor with a high barrier to resistance.

