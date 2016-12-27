DOH to buy up to P100-M worth of cond...

DOH to buy up to P100-M worth of condoms to address HIV problem

In line with its campaign to avert increasing human immunodeficiency virus cases in the country, the Department of Health is scheduled to procure P50-P100 million worth of condoms next year. Health undersecretary Gerardo Bayugo announced this during Tuesday's press briefing in Malacanang where he said P1 billion has been allotted by the DOH to address the problem of HIV and acquired immune deficiency syndrome in 2017.

