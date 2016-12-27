DOH to buy up to P100-M worth of condoms to address HIV problem
In line with its campaign to avert increasing human immunodeficiency virus cases in the country, the Department of Health is scheduled to procure P50-P100 million worth of condoms next year. Health undersecretary Gerardo Bayugo announced this during Tuesday's press briefing in Malacanang where he said P1 billion has been allotted by the DOH to address the problem of HIV and acquired immune deficiency syndrome in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|5 hr
|Cynthia
|2,173
|HIV positive lady looking for love. (Aug '15)
|6 hr
|dudu
|41
|Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16)
|9 hr
|Raul
|166
|Muslim seeking Muslimah (Dec '14)
|10 hr
|Hannah
|3
|Looking for partner
|11 hr
|612area
|119
|why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12)
|Dec 23
|whetilady
|191
|HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14)
|Dec 23
|Erika
|46
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC