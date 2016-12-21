Does a person with an undetectable vi...

Does a person with an undetectable viral load pose a risk to a dinner date?

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: POZ

Alex Causton-Ronaldson was looking forward to being on a reality TV show called First Dates in which he was to be set up with a male dinner companion on a blind date that would be filmed. But as BuzzFeed News reports , that excitement took a dark turn when the producers tried to force him to reveal his HIV status to the date because they deemed him to be a risk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14) 10 hr GodisGreat 45
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Dec 19 Ben 2,165
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) Dec 18 sthandwa 162
Nairobi Positive singles (Jun '16) Dec 17 serah 5
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Dec 17 sean 39
Looking for partner Dec 17 Anonymous 118
Its hard to find the right man when you are pos... Dec 17 lifedeserver 5
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,713 • Total comments across all topics: 277,252,732

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC