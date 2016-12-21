CRH calls for strengthening of HIV pr...

CRH calls for strengthening of HIV programmes in schools

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vanguard

A s statistics from UNAIDS show that a total of 180,000 Nigerians have died from HIV/AIDS the Centre for the Right To Health, CRH, has called for the reinforcement of HIV/AIDS programmes in schools as part of measures to halt the spread among adolescents. In a chat with Good Health Weekly during a sensitisation programme/presentation of Award to outstanding healthcare workers by CRH to mark this year's World AIDS Day in Lagos, the Programme Director, CRH, Mrs Christy Ekerete- Udofia said scaling up HIV programmes in primary, Secondary Schools including Universities would help the country to achieve the 90-90-90 targets for testing, treatment and viral suppression by 2030.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 18 hr Cynthia 2,173
HIV positive lady looking for love. (Aug '15) 19 hr dudu 41
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) 21 hr Raul 166
Muslim seeking Muslimah (Dec '14) 23 hr Hannah 3
Looking for partner Tue 612area 119
why is it so hard to find muslims with hiv/aids? (Dec '12) Dec 23 whetilady 191
HIV Scare Story for Those Worried (Jun '14) Dec 23 Erika 46
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,286 • Total comments across all topics: 277,392,663

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC