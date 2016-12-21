CRH calls for strengthening of HIV programmes in schools

A s statistics from UNAIDS show that a total of 180,000 Nigerians have died from HIV/AIDS the Centre for the Right To Health, CRH, has called for the reinforcement of HIV/AIDS programmes in schools as part of measures to halt the spread among adolescents. In a chat with Good Health Weekly during a sensitisation programme/presentation of Award to outstanding healthcare workers by CRH to mark this year's World AIDS Day in Lagos, the Programme Director, CRH, Mrs Christy Ekerete- Udofia said scaling up HIV programmes in primary, Secondary Schools including Universities would help the country to achieve the 90-90-90 targets for testing, treatment and viral suppression by 2030.

