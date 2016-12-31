Condom distribution in schools set fo...

Condom distribution in schools set for pilot test in NCR, 2 others

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

CONDOM distribution in schools is set to be pilot-tested in the National Capital Region , Central Luzon, and Calabarzon, according to the Department of Health . In an interview, Heath Secretary Paulyn Ubial said that they have elected to pilot test their anti-human immunodeficiency virus program in regions where there are highest incidences of the disease among the youth aged 15-24 years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cheap Kitchens For Sale Bracknell Forest 4 hr desey002 1
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) 12 hr thoko5 168
Chances? Of having hiv 2.5 years later 17 hr Blue_blues 1
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 22 hr Victor 2,176
Muslim seeking Muslimah (Dec '14) Thu tania 4
Looking for partner Thu Blessing2210 122
HIV positive lady looking for love. (Aug '15) Thu lugui_ 42
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,364 • Total comments across all topics: 277,476,403

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC