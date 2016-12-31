Condom distribution in schools set for pilot test in NCR, 2 others

CONDOM distribution in schools is set to be pilot-tested in the National Capital Region , Central Luzon, and Calabarzon, according to the Department of Health . In an interview, Heath Secretary Paulyn Ubial said that they have elected to pilot test their anti-human immunodeficiency virus program in regions where there are highest incidences of the disease among the youth aged 15-24 years old.

