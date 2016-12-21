Cervicovaginal secretions contain HIV-linked immune mediators

Cervicovaginal secretions from pregnant and nonpregnant women contain HIV infectivity-linked immune mediators, although there is no difference in infectivity between pregnant and nonpregnant women, according to a study published in the December issue of the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology . Brenna L. Hughes, M.D., from the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University in Providence, R.I., and colleagues examined the correlation between antimicrobial peptides and chemokines in cervicovaginal secretions and in vitro HIV infectivity among 40 pregnant and 37 nonpregnant women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.