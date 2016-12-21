Avoid risky behaviour, get tested for HIV, NACA admonishes Nigerians
I N the spirit of the yuletide, the National Agency for the Control of AIDS, NACA, has called on Nigerians about the need to avoid engaging in risky behaviour that can propel the spread of HIV/AIDS in the country. In a goodwill message, the Agency reminded Nigerians to share and show the symbol of love responsibly, so that Nigeria, as a nation can halt the spread of HIV.
