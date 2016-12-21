Africa Makes Significant Progress against HIV Epidemic Findings
Latest findings undertaken by an HIV Impact Assessment ProjectNational which is a multi-country initiative funded by the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief surveys in three African countries namely, Zimbabwe, Malawi, and Zambia reveal exceptional progress against HIV, with decreasing rates of new infection, stable numbers of people living with HIV, and more than half of all those living with HIV showing viral suppression through use of antiretroviral medication. For those on antiretroviral medication, viral suppression is close to 90 percent.
