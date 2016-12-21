A special session of the general asse...

A special session of the general assembly was unable to reverse the anti-LGBT Law.

After learning that the North Carolina General Assembly failed on December 21 to pass a bill that would repeal its sweeping anti-LGBT law, members of the North Carolina AIDS Action Network shared their thoughts on the decision. "As a trans North Carolinian, I find this decision troubling and, sadly, not surprising," said Liam Hooper, a resident of Winston-Salem and volunteer with the NC AIDS Action Network, in a press release.

