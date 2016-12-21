98 percent of the 220 counties most at risk of HIV and hep C outbreaks voted for Trump.
A group of Americans at high risk for HIV turn out to be Trump voters - and they aren't gay Republicans or other men who have sex with men. In fact, they're mostly white heterosexuals who are rural and poor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.
