4 Reasons the U.S. Government is Dropping AIDS.gov

In Spring 2017, AIDS.gov, the federal government's HIV and AIDS information site, will change its URL to HIV.gov. And though the change may seem minor, it reflects a progressive shift away from 20th century attitudes about HIV, attitudes which also prevent healthcare providers from ending the epidemic.

