$1M in New Grants to Explore Bold Ide...

$1M in New Grants to Explore Bold Ideas in Cancer and HIV Research

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: POZ

The newly established Evergreen Fund is awarding a total of $1 million to eight projects focused on accelerating research in cancer and HIV, according to a press release from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, which launched the fund. "The Evergreen Fund is an innovative, bold initiative by the Hutch to promote commercialization of its latest research into lifesaving therapies for cancer and other diseases," said Gary Gilliland, PhD, president and director of Fred Hutch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking 4 life partner 3 hr Oldschool 1
looking for a partner (Apr '16) 5 hr Whiteboy 40
Looking for partner 5 hr Whiteboy 124
Whatsapp group for hiv positive singles-interna... (Jan '16) 9 hr JOE 169
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 16 hr Whiteboy 2,185
cure Sun stronglady 2
Cheap Kitchens For Sale Bracknell Forest Fri desey002 1
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,571 • Total comments across all topics: 277,532,747

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC