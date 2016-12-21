$1M in New Grants to Explore Bold Ideas in Cancer and HIV Research

The newly established Evergreen Fund is awarding a total of $1 million to eight projects focused on accelerating research in cancer and HIV, according to a press release from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, which launched the fund. "The Evergreen Fund is an innovative, bold initiative by the Hutch to promote commercialization of its latest research into lifesaving therapies for cancer and other diseases," said Gary Gilliland, PhD, president and director of Fred Hutch.

